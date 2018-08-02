Benjamin Lynch Stevens, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana. Ben was born May 25, 1938 to Bonnie and Helen John Stevens and raised on a small farm north of Tonasket, Washington.

In 1956 he joined the United States Navy, going to boot camp and Class A School in San Diego, Calif. While in the Navy, Ben spent two years in California including duty on Skaggs Island (a small island in northern San Francisco Bay) and two years in the Philippine Islands. He was discharged in 1960. Ben then went to work for Great Northern Railroad as a telegrapher for five years, owned restaurants and bars in Libby and Eureka for the next 15 years and settled in Sidney in 1980 where he worked for several trucking companies over the years.

Ben married Ethel Berndt in 1998 and semi-retired in 2005. He and Ethel enjoyed traveling, summers at the lake, woodworking and a little golf. Ben also enjoyed cooking family dinners on Friday evenings at the Moose Lodge.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Clarice Som. He is survived by his wife, Ethel; daughter, Deena Stevens and her children Heather Rash and Jennifer Jackson; son, Adam (Brooke) Stevens and their children Benjamin and Lucas; daughter, Bonny Stevens; brother, Wayne Stevens; sisters, Donna Mustard, Vera Richards, Charlotte Johnson, Jeanie Hargis, Wilma Judkins, Cathy Moore and Kay Harris and great grandchildren, Kacy Pugh, Tanna Pugh and Samantha Jackson.

A Memorial Service for Ben was held at on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating.

Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.