Tonasket School District infrastructure levy appears to have passed

Detro, Hawley, Noma and Hall win elections

OKANOGAN – The third ballot count of the Nov. 6 General Election, while results are still unofficial until certified, shows the Tonasket School levy will most likely pass.

The Capital Levy for Safety, Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Improvements was lagging behind on election night, but the last two counts have put it well into passing territory. The levy now has 1,537 votes, or 53.1 percent in favor. To pass the measure needs only a simple majority.

Money raised by the levy will pay to reconfigure entry/access to the schools, replace Heating Cooling and Air Conditioning (HVAC), boilers and the elementary roof. It will also be used to upgrade technology and expand the shop facilities. Property taxes would be collected over a period of six years, from 2019 to 2024 at the rate of $1.40 per thousand in assessed property valuation. Collection amounts range from $716,283 in the first year and $791,387 in the final year. (See related story this page).

The Oroville Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service Levy which had pulled within 14 votes standing votes of approval by the second count, has taken a turn against it. As of the third vote count the gap doubled and the measure is trailing by 28 votes. Approval of the six-year special levy would cost property owners $.35/$1000, 10 cents higher than in previous six year levies.

The rural Oroville EMS Levy has been going down since election night. The County Commissioners’ decision double the levy amount from $.25/$1000 to $.50/$1000 is proving unpopular. The measure trails by 256 votes as of the third count.

Incumbent Okanogan County Commissioner Jim Detro continues to lead the ballot for Position 3 against challenger Salley Bull after the third ballot count. Tony Hawley leads for sheriff, Cari Hall for auditor and Arian Noma for prosecuting attorney. It is unlikely the next vote, scheduled for after press time on Wednesday, Nov. 21, will make any changes to the leaders in their respective races.

According to election officials, there are no estimate ballots left to count. Certification of the election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 27.