Tonasket Mayor’s race tightening up

One candidate living out of area

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County elections officials have made their third count of the recent general election and in at least one local race, that for Tonasket Mayor, the vote has tightened up considerably.

The incumbent, Patrick Plumb, resigned his positions at last Tuesday’s city council meeting as he has moved to the other side of the state and will not be able to serve as Tonasket’s mayor. However, while he was trailing the challenger, Dennis Brown, by a considerable margin, nearly two two one, in the last ballot counts, there is now only an 11 vote separating the two candidates. Brown, who is a serving member of the council, has 107 votes, or 45.92 percent of the ballots cast, while Plumb has 96 votes, or 41.20 percent of the ballots. The remaining votes were for write-ins.

Support for a county sales tax to support the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Center and the County Jail remains strong, with a 60.16 percent approval rating, in the General Election, whose numbers for all the races remain unofficial until the final ballot count and certification. That planned for Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to Chief Deputy Mila Jury with the County Auditor’s office.

In other contested elections, Jean Pfeifer continues to lead the race for North Valley Hospital Commissioner District 4, At-Large against incumbent Helen Casey. Pfeifer has 1,536 votes and Casey has 984. There were a few votes written in, including two for Mary Lou Kriner, according to the Nov. 14 Cumulative Report. Adam Tibbs and Matthew “Matt” Alexander are in a very tight race, with Tibbs leading by 13 votes, 1,179 to 1,156 for Commissioner District 5, At-Large. Incumbent Clarice Nelson, conceded the race to Jerry Bradley for Commissioner District 2.

For Tonasket School Board, Sharron Cox leads the race for Director District 1, 913 votes to 725 against Kent Clark. Clint Duchow leads against Jeff Yeckel for District Director 2, 858 to 787. And, incumbent Ernesto Cerrillo is leading challenger Allen Godwin for Director District 4 with 1,163 votes to 551.