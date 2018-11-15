Stage 1 burn ban begins Saturday in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat and Okanogan counties

Outdoor and indoor burning limited to improve air quality

UNION GAP – A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat and Okanogan Counties due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue until further notice.

The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because stagnant conditions are predicted to return in these counties after a brief break, putting the communities at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. In the first half of this week monitors showed elevated levels of air pollutants. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.