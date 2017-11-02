Special Meeting on PUD Budget

OKANOGAN -There will be a Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Okanogan County Public Utility District for a Budget Workshop on Monday, Nov. 6.

The commissioners will be reviewing the proposed 2018 Budget at meeting which will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the PUD Auditorium, located at 1331 2nd Ave. N. in Okanogan.

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held that same day, Monday, Nov. 6, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the PUD Auditorium. The first item of business is a 30 minute closed-door Executive Session. The regular business meeting, open to the public, will start at 3 p.m.