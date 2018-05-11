Special flood meeting to be held in Tonasket this evening

TONASKET – A special city council meeting will be held this evening, May 11, at 5 p.m. at Tonasket City Hall for an ordinance to be adopted declaring an emergency related to flood protection to hopefully bring in more resources.

Tonasket citizens are working hard volunteering time, resources and equiptment to help those in need, as is evidenced in the above photo of Tonasket Fire Chief Andy Gasho attempting to pull a mobile home out of flooding waters with a tractor late last night.

Tonasket School District is allowing parents to sign kids out to continue their their volunteer help loading sandbags at Tonasket City Shop, next to Chief Tonasket Park. Students and staff of all ages pitched in after early release Wednesday, and more help is still needed at the sight.

The public is invited to attend this evening’s meeting at city hall to discuss more action to possibly be taken on flood related issues.

After the meeting, head to the Kuhler at 302 S. Whitcomb, where the Tonasket Booster Club is holding their biggest annual fundraiser, as a way to thank these students and athletes for pitching in with hard manual labor.

Spirit Hour and Silent Auction begin at 5:30 p.m., with a prime rib dinner being served at 6 p.m. The Live Auction begins at 7 p.m, and donated items include WSU football game tickets, tickets to Gonzaga mens and womens basketball games, a week vacation to Nuevo, Vallarta, and much, much more.