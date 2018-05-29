Sheriff reopens Okanogan River to recreation

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan River has been reopened to recreation and other activities, lifting the Sheriff’s order that closed the river on May 15, 2018 due to flooding issues.

“Thank you to all the citizens that complied with the river closure,” said Maurice Goodall, director of Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The sheriff’s office advises people who are planning a trip to the river to remember there may be some areas that the banks were undercut due to the flooding and the river is still flowing swiftly with unseen debris.

The sheriff had ordered the river closed earlier this month due to the extremely high flow and ongoing flooding issues halting boating, swimming or any other activity involving the swollen river.