PUD approves rate hike

By on July 25, 2017 in News

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD Commissioners approved a two percent rate hike in a special public meeting on Monday, July 24.

Resolution No. 1639 authorizes a two percent rate increase effective Sept. 1, according to John Grubich, the manager of the public utility.

“The purpose of the rate increase is to fund capital improvements to meet aging infrastructure concerns,” said Grubich. “Approximately 16 people attended the special meeting. None of the attendees voiced opposition to the rate increase.”

