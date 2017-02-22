Paz Lopez selected 2017 May Festival Queen

Hannah McCoy and Estifenny Carillo are May Fest Princesses

“If I could accomplish only one thing in life it would be to make others happy and to make my family very proud of me.” Queen Paz Lopez, 2017 Oroville May Festival

OROVILLE — Paz Lopez is this year’s 2017 May Festival Queen and Hannah McCoy and Estifenny Carrillo are her princesses. The May Festival Royalty were chosen in a selection night held last Monday night at the Oroville High School Commons.

“I’m really excited and still nervous,” said Lopez after being named as queen. “I am feeling really honored to be chosen.”

Lopez’ parents are Juan and Claudia Lopez, Carillo’s are Selso Carrillo and Maria Deasis and McCoy’s are Bill and Dara McCoy.

The young ladies, all juniors at Oroville High School were judged on their speeches, modeling and poise and an impromptu question. There were five judges, Diane Acord, JoAnne Peterson and Brian Martin, from Oroville and Jody Davidson from Tonasket and Brian Bowes from Okanogan. Their ballots counted for 65 percent of the selection and ballots from the community and students present at the Selection Night counted for 35 percent, said Brad Scott, who served as emcee. The ballot officials were Peggy Shaw, Katelynn Peterson, Erin McKinney, Sonia Bobadilla and Serena Finley.

Scott emphasized that each girl and her parents were required to sign a contract that showed they understood the rules and obligations of running for May Festival Royalty.

In her speech, Princess McCoy spoke about participating in the May Pole Dance in the fourth grade.

“Nothing could match that feeling, except being selected as May Festival Queen,” she said.

Princess Carrillo said, “Every little girl dreams of being queen or princess at least once in their lifetime.”

After modeling their gowns on a runway in front of the stage, the girls were asked an impromptu question that Scott joked had been locked in a safe at the bottom of Blue Lake.

McCoy said was asked about leadership. “As a leader you have to understand that a lot of people can help,” she said.

Carrillo was asked the biggest impact of the internet. “The biggest effect of the internet has to be cyberbullying. There’s a lot of bullying going on,” she replied.

If you could only accomplish one thing in life what would it be, asked Scott of Lopez.

“To make others happy and to make my family very proud of me,” she answered.

After an intermission while the ballots were counted Scott made the announcement. Each girl was handed a bouquet of roses and given a hug from her predecessor, 2016 royalty, Queen Narya Naillon, Princess Zoe Whitaker-Jameson and Princess Lena Fuchs.

Entertainment was provided by Tiahnna McAllister, who sang “Beautiful Day” and Alizae DeVon, with her dog Cayanne. They were assisted by Cevina Morales. Refreshments were provided by Hometown Pizza and Bakery.