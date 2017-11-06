Oroville Youth Cheerleaders to compete in California

SPOKANE – The Oroville Youth Cheerleading Program traveled to Spokane on Oct. 22 to participate in a league competition and the Oroville Honey Bees placed first in their division, earning them the opportunity to compete at Regionals in Santa Clara, Calif. On Nov. 19.

The league competition included groups from Spokane and Wenatchee, said Lisa Lindsay, the founder of the youth cheer program in Oroville, part of the Pop Warner program.

“We are a member of the Central Cascade Pop Warner Association located in Wenatchee,” she said.

There were three teams in in the Honey Bee’s division (level 1, small group). The Oroville Honey Bee squad included Isabella Elias-Rothell, Alexis Lindsay, Sandra Minigell, Mylee Taber and Renee Wold.

“They performed a 2:30 second routine consisting of tumbling, stunts, cheers and dance,” said Lindsay. “The girls have worked so hard this year and their dedication shows!”