Detro leading Bull for Commissioner’s seat

Hawley, Noma and Hall leading their races

OKANOGAN – Incumbent Okanogan County Commissioner Jim Detro is leading the ballot for Position 3 against challenger Salley Bull in the first ballot count of today’s General Election.

Detro (R) had 4883, or 56.95 percent, votes cast in his favor to Bull (I) who has 3691, or 43.05 percent, according to Okanogan County election officials.

In the race for county sheriff, Tony Hawley is leading over fellow Republican Steve Brown. In the first count. Hawley had 4430 (55.69 percent) votes in the first count of ballots Tuesday and Steve Brown had 3453 (44.31 percent).

For county prosecutor, Republican Arian Noma has 5200 votes (60.95 percent) to Democrat Branden E. Platter’s 3332 votes (39.05 percent).

Cari Hall has 4840 votes (65.70 percent) to fellow Republican Randy Gates 2527 votes (34.30 percent) in the race for county auditor.

Ballot propositions in the north county were not faring well with the Tonasket School District’s Capital Levy for Safety, Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Improvements and both the Oroville Rural and City EMS Levies failing to get the needed votes to pass as of the first ballot count. The school district has 684 against the proposition and 582 for.

Oroville (Rural) EMS District Proposition 1 for Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Services Levy has 415 (63.75 percent) votes against and 236 (36.25 percent) in favor. City of Oroville Proposition No. 1 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Services Levy had 178 (54.1 percent) votes against and 151 (45.9 percent) votes for.

These results are unofficial at this point until the election is certified on Nov. 27. The first count totals include ballots received in the mail and those ballots that the Canvass Board needs to review. The total does not include any ballots from the drop boxes, according to election officials.

The next count will be on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

For complete results of how voters cast their ballots in Okanogan County see http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/okanogan/.