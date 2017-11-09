Counting as fast as we can

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Auditors Office plans to post the latest count on Tuesday’s election to their website by 5 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Nov. 9.

“We got 3,000 ballots in the last two days,” said Mila Jury. “We just got swamped.”

Jury said the day after the election is typically the day they receive the most ballots.

Nearly 800 ballots were picked up from the drop box outside Tonasket City Hall Wednesday morning.

Jury said they would be working as late this evening as possible before updating to the state’s website.

For the latest results, visit http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/okanogan/