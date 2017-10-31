Climate Change film, ‘One Stick at a Time’ to be screened at CCC

OHA presents: Climate Vulnerability and Forest Management in the West

TONASKET – For the last year, Kent Woodruff, a retired US Forest Service biologist from Winthrop, has been engaging people across the west in discussions about what we can do to soften the impacts of climate change. As our already dry landscape and water resources become impacted by climate change, this topic will be increasingly relevant to our ecological and human communities.

Woodruff worked for 41 years as a wildlife biologist. He is concerned that all the resources we manage, including forests and rangelands, streams and rivers, roads and trails, sensitive plants and our important recreation areas are all facing stress from climate change that increases each year. A new level of cooperation and conservation planning is needed in order to prepare for shifts in the intricate balance of ecological relationships. Now is the time to protect the biodiversity that makes our region so unique.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Woodruff will share an independent film about the climate adaptation work that he has done with beavers and the attempts of others in Washington to find some solutions to the impacts that continue to become more intense. Community members will learn what biologists are doing in the Methow valley, and the film will serve as a conversation starter to encourage sharing of thoughts about what can be done to make our landscapes more resilient to climate change.

Event at a Glance:

When: Friday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. (Dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center (CCC) at 5:15 pm, followed by the presentation with tea, coffee and desserts.)

Cost: Presentation is free; dinner is $8 for CCC members and $9 for non-members; desserts by donation (benefit for the CCC).

Where: Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S Western Ave

Menu: Teriyaki Chicken over rice (with a vegetarian option), salad with sesame ginger dressing, garlic bread. (Meal coordinated by Brian Sanderson)

OHA is a non-profit organization that works to educate the public on watershed issues. The Highland Wonders educational series features the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities.

More info about this and other free upcoming educational events: www.okanoganhighlands.org/education/hw