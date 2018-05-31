Celebrate the ‘Wild, Wild, West’ this weekend

TONASKET — Tonasket’s 83rd annual Founders Day weekend promises to be a great one with all the rodeo and parade action the people have come to expect from the town’s premier summer-time event.

This year’s theme is, “Wild, Wild West” and highlights the Western tradition that is so ingrained in the community.

Lori and Roger Sawyer are the Grand Marshals (see related story). They were selected by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce’s selection committee and will be riding in the parade, although they don’t know in or on what they will be riding yet.

Madyson Clark was chosen as Miss Tonasket Rodeo last October. The Rodeo Queen, along with Rodeo Princess Madison Miller have been representing Tonasket in rodeos and other public appearances throughout the Northwest and Canada this spring. Queen Madyson is a senior at Tonasket high school who is involved in school sports and FFA and “loves to barrel race.” Princess Madison is an eighth grader at Oroville Junior High School. She plays volleyball for school and is “super excited for our upcoming rodeo.”

The two encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the Wild, Wild, West weekend.

“The rodeo is shaping up pretty good,” said Rodeo Chairman Roger Sawyer. “We have bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team, tie-down and breakaway roping, bull riding, pee wee and junior barrel racing.”

There will not be ranch bronc riding this year, an event that Sawyer said has had low participation in the past.

“For something new we are bringing in Pee Wee Games for something for the kids to do other than sit in the stands. We will have some roping and maybe have a riding clinic for the kids,” said Sawyer. “In addition we have the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association coming to enter the rodeo, so that’s pretty cool,” Sawyer said.

The Pro-West begins its Friday, June 1 session at 6:30 p.m. at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, 2 Rodeo Road, just south of Tonasket.

On Saturday, the day kicks-off with the Run to the Rodeo and the Cowboy Breakfast, both starting at 7 a.m. The Cowboy Breakfast will be at the Rodeo Grounds from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“The cost is $7.50 a plate, but if you show your rodeo ticket it is just $3,” said Sawyer.

For those participating in the parade, line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. with check-in located in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank, 16 West 5th Street. Judging of floats will take place at 10 a.m., with the parade itself starts at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, the North Country Car Club will be having a Cruise-in. Vendors will begin opening on Third Street in town at 9 a.m. and will be there all day, until 9 p.m.

The second session of the Pro-West Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.

Advance tickets for the rodeo are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. They are available in Tonasket at the Tonasket Eagles, The Junction and Superior Auto Parts; in Oroville, Les Schwab Tires; in Omak, North 40 Outfitters and in Riverside, Detros Western Store. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.