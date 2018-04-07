Oroville Spring Clean-up Week

OROVILLE – Oroville Mayor Jon Neal has declared the week of April 23 – 27 as the annual Spring Clean-up.

Residents may schedule pickups by contacting city hall at 509-476-2926. The pickup date will be Wednesday, April 25 and if needed, additional pickup will be on Thursday, April 26.

The city will no longer be accepting regular household garbage, metal, tires, etc. Burnables (leaves, tree limbs, grass clippings, etc will be accepted although they must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes or paper bags (no plastic bags). Limbs should be bundled for easy pickup. In addition to burnables, one appliance will be picked up at no charge.

Mayor Neal and the city council are encouraging all residents and property owners to take pride in our community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. They hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to cleanup their neighborhood.