Oroville Spring Clean-up Week

By on April 7, 2018 in News

OROVILLE – Oroville Mayor Jon Neal has declared the week of April 23 – 27 as the annual Spring Clean-up.

Residents may schedule pickups by contacting city hall at 509-476-2926. The pickup date will be Wednesday, April 25 and if needed, additional pickup will be on Thursday, April 26.

The city will no longer be accepting regular household garbage, metal, tires, etc. Burnables (leaves, tree limbs, grass clippings, etc will be accepted although they must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes or paper bags (no plastic bags). Limbs should be bundled for easy pickup. In addition to burnables, one appliance will be picked up at no charge.

Mayor Neal and the city council are encouraging all residents and property owners to take pride in our community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. They hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to cleanup their neighborhood.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon