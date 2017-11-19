Students collect over 2,000 pounds of food

Food Drive movers and shakers: Tonasket Elementary School ASB members move pounds of food from the weight station onto the stage where it will be organized and further inventoried for distribution. Pictured clockwise, from top left are Jordyn O’Conner, Isabel Steinshouer, Paityn Thrasher, Roxanna Reynoso, Tanner Tompkins and Yaretzi Dominguez.

TONASKET – Tonasket Elementary students broke their school record in the annual food drive, gathering 2,219.6 pounds of food last week.

“Katie Abrahamson started this event her first year here, and it’s been awesome. We’ve blown away the other schools,” said TES Receptionist Leann Bevier.

“This is definitely one of the most fun parts of my job,” said Abrahamson, the TES Counselor and Homeless Liaison.

Having at least as much fun as Abrahamson were the students, competing among the grade levels to bring in the most food. This year’s fifth grade class won, as they have each year since they were in third grade, with a whopping 727 pounds. Third graders came in second this year, with 465.8 pounds. Fourth graders gathered 325.4 pounds, second-graders 292.4, first graders 208.6 and kindergartners gathered 200.6 pounds.

“We beat our record by 400 pounds,” said Abrahamson.

The food, including potatoes, frozen hamburger, canned and boxed goods will be gifted to school district families who requested a box, with the remainder given to the local food bank.

Abrahamson inspires generosity in the children in many ways, including prizes given to every grade, with second-place winners given an ice cream party and the first-place winners treated to a movie party.

“Every grade gets something. It’s a gift for the teachers, too,” Abrahamson said of the movie event, “with a solid hour of free time while the kids are watching the movie.”

With the food gathered during the week, volunteers joined Abrahamson at the school Saturday, Nov. 18, to pass out the boxes of food, delivering the bounty to those unable to pick it up.

“People call in to the school to request receiving a box, and it is completely confidential,” said Bevier. “It’s a neat connection point with the parents and families. They see people caring and helping them, and it’s a really positive thing.”

“One mom brought in food for her son to be able to participate in the giveaway,” said TES Receptionist Mrs. Ellis, “and then signed up for a box.”

“There are so many families in need served by this,” said Abrahamson.

“Yesterday they brought in over 500 pounds just in one day,” said TES Principle Jeremy Clark. “They are doing a great job, and it’s a great community.”

This is the fourth year the giveaway has been in place.

“This is a great group,” said Abrahamson of the ASB students helping with the project. “They are a well-oiled machine. I haven’t had to do much all week. They know what they are doing.”

Above, Katie Abrahamson tallies up pounds of food collected per grade level while Tonasket Elementary ASB members anticipate the results. Pictured clockwise from left foreground are Tyge Plank, Isabel Steinshouer, Riley Corum, Katie Abrahamson, Tanner Tompkins, Emma Attwood, Maggie Ramon, Luke Martin and Emma Kerns.