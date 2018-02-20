Public input sought on 2018 Homeless Housing Plan draft

OKANOGAN – The public is invited to provide input on the 2018 Homeless Housing Plan draft being prepared by the Housing Coalition for Okanogan County.

A review meeting will be held February 27 in the County Commissioners Chambers at 123 Fifth Ave. in Okanogan from 3-5 p.m.

“Now is the time for all good neighbors to talk about homelessness,” said Lael Duncan of the Okanogan County Community Action Council. “We value the community’s input, and if anyone cannot attend, they can contact me for an electronic copy of the draft.” Duncan can be reached at laeld@occac.com.

Duncan said the Coalition has been working to revise the plan written in 2012.

“The goals of the plan are to make homelessness rare, a one time event or very brief,” said Duncan.

Coalition members contributing to the effort are Okanogan County Behavioral Healthcare, The Housing Authority of Okanogan County, Room One, Oroville Housing Authority and the Support Center.

Duncan said after a preview of the plan, and a comment period, the coalition will perform a final revision, and the final plan will be submitted for approval to the county commissioners. The coalition hopes to finalize the plan by the end of March.