Okanogan County will no longer provide policing for Tonasket

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Commissioners agreed to terminate their interlocal police service contract with Tonasket, following an executive session, held on July 30.

Commissioner Andy Hover moved to go into executive session to discuss potential litigation inviting attorney Esther Milner, Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow, Undersheriff Dave Yarnell and Chief Jody Barcuss.

Hover said the recommendation to terminate the contract comes after discussions with the City of Tonasket, Sheriff Budrow and Undersheriff Yarnell, while also considering the low staffing levels the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is facing.

“I think it best that we terminate our police services agreement with Tonasket,” said Hover, making a motion to do so. The commissioners agreed unanimously.

Hover said a letter of Notice of Termination was prepared as well as a Waiver of Notice Requirements.

Hover moved to sign the Waiver of Notice Requirements regarding the termination of the Tonasket Law Enforcement Contract.

The commissioners discussed the termination based on the information provided, all were in favor, and the motion carried.

The Clerk of the Board will email a signed notice and waiver to the Tonasket City Clerk as well as send the notice via certified mail to the city.