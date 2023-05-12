More drugs, weapons and stolen property seized near Oroville

More than 1000 fentanyl-laced pills and 25 weapons, as well as stolen property were seized after a warrant was executed at a residence on Jennings Loop Road, Oroville. The bust resulted in the arrest of two men on drug delivery and other charges. NCWNTF photo

OROVILLE – The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force (NCWNTF), with the assistance from federal and tribal law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Oroville and seized fentanyl-laced pills, firearms and stolen property on Tuesday, May 9.

Assisting the NCWNTF was the U.S. Border Patrol, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Colville Tribal Police Department and the Okanogan County Special Response Team

Discovered in the home on Jennings Loop Road were approximately 1000 fentanyl-laced pills, firearms and stolen property. While searching the property, detectives also seized scales and packaging materials used for weighting and distributing narcotics and 25 firearms.

The property owner, 63-year-old Daniel Curdie, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing an undetectable firearm. Curdie’s bail was set at $250,000.

In addition, 51-year-old Kevin Devine, Oroville, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance. Devine’s bail was set at $125,000.

“Fentanyl is the most common drug encountered by NCWNTF detectives. Only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose,” said Colville Tribal Police Chief Steve Brown, who serves as the Task Force Commander.

“Detectives continue to work with burglary victims to identify stolen firearms and valuable personal property,” he added.

Detectives assigned to the Task Force are from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Colville Tribal Police Department, Winthrop Marshall’s Office and the United States Border Patrol. This is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force responsible for the suppression of drugs in both Okanogan and Ferry County and is supported by the local law enforcement agencies, said Brown.

This is the second major drug and weapons seizure in the Oroville area in less than a month by the Task Force and their local, federal and tribal partners. On April 19, more than 100 pounds of illegal controlled substances substances and several firearms were seized in rural Okanogan County near Oroville. That bust was the result of the indictment of several suspects, according to Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

At this time there has been no comment as to whether the two drug and weapon seizures are related.

Also arrested in last Tuesday’s action was Sabrina Rounds, Oroville, on an unrelated warrant.