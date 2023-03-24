Three Tonasket wrestlers will compete in Folkstyle Nationals in Iowa

The three wrestlers going to Iowa to compete in the Folkstyle Nationals are, l-r, Casen Clark, Logan Stucker and Tace Plank. Photos by Kristi Denison.

TONASKET- Three Tonasket wrestlers, Logan Stucker, Chub Plank and Casen Clark, are training to compete in Folkstyle Nationals held at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa March 31 through April 2.

“Stucker, a freshman, had a great first season of high school competition and worked his way to a third place finish at State,” said Head Coach Cole Denison.

Denison said Plank is an eighth grader at Tonasket Middle School and has been traveling to every tournament that he can, competing at a high level.

“ He finished fourth place during the Folkstyle State Championships in a very tough weight bracket,” said Denison.

According to Denison, Clark, who is a sophomore, has shown huge improvements in his wrestling, as he keeps grinding away. Clark finished his high school season by qualifying for the regional tournament, placing in the top 4 in the district.

“We are excited for this opportunity and would like to thank the community for their support in making this trip possible,” said Denison.