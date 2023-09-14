Bill Richter

William George “Bill” Richter passed away September 2, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was just three days shy of his 83rd birthday. He lost his battle with leukemia after a valiant attempt to outlive his illness.

Life began for Bill in 1940 at Similkameen, now Chopaka, British Columbia, at the family home. His parents were Hans and Sarah (Marcel) Richter. He was one of 11 children, all of whom pre-deceased him. His family was well known in the Cawston, B.C. area. His grandfather, Frank Xavier Richter, introduced agriculture to the area in the form of cattle and orchards and Richter Pass bears the family name to this day. Bill was a proud member of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Bill always had a job. He worked for local ranchers, he was a millwright for a time and helped to build the sawmill in White Swan, Washington with Emit Lorz, he was a flank man for Hyndman & Schneider rodeos, he owned and operated log trucks and later went on to own a small herd of mother cows and calves. But his heart was never far from cowboys, broncs and rodeo and their way of life. He had many friends among the cowboys…Archie Jack, Kenny Mclean, Walter Archachan and Marty Robbins, just to name a few, and he had clear memories of the days gone by when he himself followed the rodeo trail and scratched out a fair living as a better-than-average bronc rider. His desire to be a part of this life no doubt stemmed from the fact that his father, Hans, ran a rodeo string in the early days of his youth. Bill Richter was truly one of a kind and even though he has called for the gate one last time we know he is spurring a bronc in heaven. Good ride cowboy, good ride.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 plus years, Jean (Schuk) Richter and their two boys, Devin and Doran; his son, Vonne Bergstrand; grandchildren, Lee and Serena Bergstrand (Vonne & Diane), Blake and Chance Richter (Devin & Jackie) and Damon Richter (Doran & Shawna) and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the Okanogan and Similkameen Valleys.

Graveside services were held September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery, refreshments will be offered under the gazebo at the cemetery immediately following.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Theresa Cutchie for her wonderful care of Bill throughout his illness.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.