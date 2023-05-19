Virginia L. “Ginny” Holbert

Virginia L. Holbert (Ginny) passed away surrounded by family on April 30, 2023 from an unexpected stroke in Spokane, Washington at Sacred Heart Hospital. Ginny was born on April 7, 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Carl and Lois Inlow and graduated Tonasket High school where she continued to live and raise her three children.

She worked various cook jobs between Romars and Villa Fare. Later in life, she attended night school to earn her Bachelor degree in Arts from Heritage College. Then gave up cooking in a restaurant for an office job with Corvel.

Ginny was avid in crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking and playing cards with friends. She devoted a great deal of time to helping with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was also known for taking in many stray kids over the years. She was a talented seamstress and was always willing to alter or make garments in a last minute pinch for a friend or family. One of her favorite things to do was make jean quilts and if you were lucky enough to receive one you knew how special they were.

She will be lovingly remembered by friends and family. She is survived by her son Donald L. Holbert (Tracey) and daughter Shoen R. Espinoza (Erik); grandchildren, Danielle, Alyssa, Cole, Daryan, Alexis, and Ian; great grandchildren, Farrah, Sylas, Kashton, Kaige, Malaki and Axel; brother, Ronald Inlow (Florence) And, many nieces and nephews.

Ginny is proceeded in death by her father, Carl Inlow; mother, Lois Inow; brother, Richard Inlow; son, Arron Holbert and great grandson, Kale Holbert.

Please join us in celebrating Ginny’s Life at the Tonasket Eagles on June 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. Bring your best stories and warmest memories.