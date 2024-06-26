Virginia Katheryn Parker was born Jan. 8, 1942. She died Jan. 3, 2020 at my brother Jim Parker and wife Deana’s farm in Buckley, Wash.

She called this farm her home in 2008, after she retired from the North Valley Nursing Home in Tonasket in 2007 at age 65.

She married Isaac Parker in May 1958 and he passed away in Sept 2010. They had four children, Johnny who died shortly after birth and two who are deceased now.

Mom loved family, gardening, and grandbabies and she was always sewing or crocheting something for someone. The spring always excited her because that meant shopping for new beauty to plant. She taught us how to grow great vegetable gardens and canning that crop too, along with homemade jams. Mom loved the farm life.

Please join us at Tonasket Cemetery Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. as we place her ashes in the ground.

Pastor Randy McAllister of Valley Christian Fellowship, Oroville will be officiating the services.