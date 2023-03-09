Viola “Tiny” Bourn

Viola “Tiny” Carol Bourn (nee Woodard), 99, peacefully passed away January 11, 2023, at Harmony House in Brewster, Washington. She was born in the small farm town of Crosby, North Dakota on March 23, 1923.

One of Tiny’s most vivid memories was catching the train from North Dakota to Washington as a young child and witnessing the amazing sites when crossing the Rockies, having never seen mountains before. Her family ended up in the fresh air of Oroville, Washington where Tiny lived in the same home, nearly until her passing, amongst the apple orchard and memories of her late husband, Robert “Bob” Bourn.

For several years, Tiny worked at the local bank in Oroville as a teller. After retiring, Tiny spent most of her days in one of the most beautiful flower gardens in town, watching the birds, quilting, reading and doing puzzles. Tiny was a sports fan and loved to watch Seahawks football or Gonzaga basketball games in front of the warmth and sounds of her beloved rock fireplace, which she swore none better existed. For over 20 years, one of her favorite things was her weekly lunch date with her friend, Florence “Kelly” Rise. But her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her family.

Tiny was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Alice Woodard; by her husband, Bob; her sister, Verla and her five brothers, Otto, Orval, Milton, Melvin and Royal. Tiny is survived by her two sons, Michael Craig Bourn and his wife, Lisa (Oroville) and Stephen Lynn Bourn and his wife Monica, (Oroville). Devoted grandmother to her five granddaughters – Brooke Bourn (Winthrop, Washington), Miana Kassis (Louisville, Colorado), Beau Bourn (Twisp, Washington), Kelsey Bourn, (Winthrop) and Korrie Bourn (Winthrop). Tiny was also the step-grandmother to Ashley Monroe (Spokane, Washington), Skyler Workman (Whitefish, Montana) and Zeb Guenther (Seattle, Washington). She is also survived by her six great grandchildren – Clark, Rio, Sadie, Levin, Mars, Vesper and Sloane and her four great step-grandchildren – Makalyn, Connor, Wade and Athena.

Her family will remember her as a woman of tremendous strength and fortitude. She loved her family fiercely and it kept her going for almost 100 years. She will be greatly missed by all those lucky enough to have had her in their life.

Her family plans to hold a private memorial event the weekend of what would have been her 100th birthday. Tiny wished to be cremated and buried at the cemetery alongside her late husband in Oroville, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.