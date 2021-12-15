Richard W. Gideon

Richard Gideon, a longtime resident of Oroville, Washington, passed away September 7, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington while undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. He waged a brave battle but was not able to overcome this aggressive disease.

Richard was a genuinely good person with a brilliant mind and a generous soul. He was born in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina on January 3, 1949 and travelled the world with his military family: parents Richard and Bianca Gideon and sister Linda. They lived in many places including: Puerto Rico, Arkansas, Libya, Italy, California, Mississippi and Germany. After graduating from high school in Minot, North Dakota he studied at a variety of institutions including an early computer programming course, and later, earned an AA from Ft. Steilacoom CC in Tacoma. He went on to graduate from St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington and received a Masters Degree in Psychology from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois

Over his lifetime Richard wore many hats, including office manager, vocational counselor, partner in a bar, emu rancher, pool player, teacher, restaurant worker and farmer. After moving to Oroville in 1990 he found a true friend and companion in his Australian cattle dog, Suzi. They were inseparable and he felt her loss in 2005 deeply. For the past two years Richard raised chickens and he treated them as thoughtfully as pets.

Richard faced challenges from childhood polio which left him with chronic pain but he was always a hard worker and deep thinker. After settling in Oroville, he found a place he wanted to call home. The community and the friends he made were very important to him. He was helpful and loyal and generous to a fault to family and friends. His sharp wit and unique sense of humor could be a challenge but he was good natured about it!

He is survived by his sister, Linda Altig; nephews, Bill and Jon Altig; cousins, Riccardo Tasselli, Matt Gideon, Marji Breault, Cathy Joyce, Paul Clark, Rebecca Clark and Aunt Nancy Clark and Uncle Herb Clark.

Special thanks to Angela and Brian Larson and Gilbert Gallegos for all their help these past months. He held a special place in our hearts and we will miss him greatly.