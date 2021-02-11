Mike Nelson

Michael Warren Nelson, age 72, of Tonasket, Washington, died at his home February 2, 2021. He was born April 20, 1948 to parents Warren & Ardith (Robinson) Nelson at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket.

From a very young age Mike began his love of hunting and fishing. As a teenager he mentored his brothers and eventually passed that love on to his kids and grandkids. He also started to cowboy for local ranchers as a teenager and never lost his love for a good horse. He was an athlete in high school, holding a state record in track for nearly 30 years until, lo and behold, a Tonasket boy broke it!

Many will remember Mike as one of the great guitar players in his time and later in life he earned a Master’s Degree in family counseling. Mike had a great enthusiasm for life and up until his last days had plans for another fishing trip. Still, of all his adventures and accomplishments, his greatest love and pride was in his family. Mike fought 31 years of genetically inherited heart disease with humor, strength, and dignity and undiminished spirit! He shall be missed!

Mike was a member of the Eagles for many years until 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Nelson; children, Mike (Carmen) Nelson, Myra Johnson, Melissa (Peter) South, Erica (Walter) McKinney, Robin (Matt) Shellenbarger, Morgan (Buster) Parsons; siblings, Kathryn Howe, Theresa Nelson (sister-in-law), Jerry (Jina) Nelson, Danny (Georgia) Nelson, Scott (Sarah) Nelson, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, Warren and Ardith; brother, Jack Nelson and daughter, Amanda Nelson.

Due to the COVID pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association & Little Horses Lots of Love a 501C 3 Non-profit organization with Miniature Therapy Horses for Emotional Support for the Disabled at 4 Weller Rd., Tonasket, WA 98855.