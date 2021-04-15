Margaret Naillon

On April 7th, at 3:23 a.m, our Dear Mother, Margaret Elizabeth Naillon, passed away peacefully at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket Washington, at the age of 83.

Our mother was born in Shelton, Washington, on March 10, 1938 to Helen and Robert James. She devoted her life raising her children and working hard to support her family. Her careers included waitressing in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Healthcare in Brewster, Washington and many decades of service in the pet grooming, breeding and boarding industry, when she brought her family to Oroville, Washington in the early 1960s with the love of her life, Orvan Louis Naillon.

Known for her tireless work ethic, the quality of her work, her generosity, her knowledge of the Scripture and fierce independence, Margaret will be missed deeply by all she loved.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orvan and her brothers, Robert, Stanley and John James. She is survived by her sons, Timothy, Edward and Jerry Naillon; her sisters, Sealjia Durkee and Loretta Zaversnik.

Margaret has three grandchildren, Clayton Naillon, Cassandra Fox and Narya Lozano and eight great grandchildren. She will be buried at Riverview Cemetery in Oroville Washington, next to her husband, with a small family service.