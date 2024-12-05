Laurence Schell died Nov. 12, 2024 in Bellingham, Wash. Larry was born on Jan/ 5, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio. He was 66 years old when he passed.

Laurence Edward Schell died Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the PeaceHealth Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. Four years after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

Mr. Schell is survived by his six children, Shekinah (Hannah) Schell, Emily Greene, Levi Schell, Joseph Schell, Micaiah Schell and Laurence Schell, as well as his two sisters, Christina Driggers and Anne-Marie Schell. He joins his wife, Lisa Schell; his brother, Jerry Schell and his parents, Edward and Barbra Schell in the heavenly realms.

Laurence, known as Larry, was born on January 5, 1958 in Dayton Ohio. He was 66 years old when he passed. Larry traveled throughout North America in his youth working in agriculture and going on missions trips after he met Jesus at the tender age of 23. In 1991, he married Lisa and continued to live a life of adventure with his wife and young family. Never a dull moment. Larry was a musician who built several of his own guitars later in life. Poetic and deep, Larry wrote breathtaking songs and was a lifelong writer. Larry had a brilliant mind and a penchant for biblical scholarship. He enjoyed a quiet life full of prayer and learning. He leaves behind a legacy of creativity and devotion. His absence will be felt for years to come.

Laurence once wrote a song, “Jesus keeps me through the night, to the dawning light. Jesus keeps through the night, he will keep me through the night. I will wake in the morning light because Jesus keeps me through the night.” There will be no more nights. Larry now awakes to the light of heaven, seated at the table of Christ with the many saints who came before him and the sound of thousands of angelic voices singing with him. Until we all meet again, “Jesus keeps me through the night.”

We love you, Larry.

A service will be held for Laurence Schell on December 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 102 Tower St, Riverside WA. 98849