John Howard Cole died on March 10, 2024. He was born on March 7, 1938 in Randle, Wash and grew up in Tonasket, Wash.

On March 10, 2024, the Lord called Howard Cole home. Howard was born on March 7, 1938, in Randle Washington and grew up in Tonasket with brothers, Norman, Carl and Verne and sisters, Elvira and Lila.

In 1973, Howard met and married Roberta with whom he spent the rest of his days.

He had a career as an orchardist and later a warehouse worker at Gold Digger Apples for many years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and world traveler.

After retiring, he and Roberta lived a colorful life as residents of Oroville, Washington and were publicly active in many seniors’ groups and the Oroville Free Methodist Church until such events were too physically demanding.

Howard’s health eventually deteriorated enough that he required professional care and so he found a new home at the Regency Care Home in Omak, Washington where he lived until his passing.

John Howard Cole is predeceased by his parents, Abe and Helen Cole and many other family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roberta; his daughter, Viola and his stepfamily, sons, Kevin (Anita), Kyle, Kerry (Kitty) and Kelly (Erich), along with their nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life for Howard on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Fellowship Hall.