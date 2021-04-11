Jermaine “Pennie” Brugh

Jermaine (Pennie) Brugh passed away on February 28, 2021 at the youthful age of 97. Pennie was born September 11, 1923 in Dungeness, Washington to Charles and Hazel Anderson; she was the second oldest of eight children.

In May of 1941 Pennie graduated from Tonasket High School. On November 20, 1941 she married Harry Brugh. They were married for 63 years before his death in 2005. Pennie was a hard worker at home, packing apples and as laundry supervisor at the Tonasket hospital/nursing home.

Pennie loved spending time with her family and friends. In 1971 Pennie and her siblings held the 1st annual “Hazel’s Brood” family reunion and it has been going strong for 50 years. She was an avid writer; she penned many short stories. Pennie loved to travel. In 1984 she and Harry sold their home, purchased a motorhome and did extensive travel.

Preceding her in death were Pennie’s parents, Charles and Hazel Anderson; husband, Harry Brugh; siblings, Alice, Howard, Bill, Juanita, Genon and John; children, Marvin and Marvel Ann. Pennie is survived by her brother, Sidney Anderson; her daughter, Ralene Brugh; eight grandchildren, Bruce, Dawn, Tracie, Brenda, Cory, Jodi, Chad and Crystal; nine great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A Celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Pennie will be laid to rest with Harry and her children in the Molson cemetery.