Jeremiah Pimpiano

Jeremiah John Pimpiano, 25, of Tonasket, Washington, lost his precious life to a tragic accident in the Okanogan River at Driscoll Island near Oroville, Washington during a local fishing journey on July 2, 2023.

Jeremiah loved nature, he was a kind young man who loved hunting and fishing and he died doing what he loved most, fishing. He loved helping people in need and was an active fireman at Fire Protection District 12 on Mt. Hull, Tonasket, working alongside with his father. He had also worked with the Washington State Guard, he was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol stationed in Omak, Washington, and he was a volunteer for WSDOT Air Emergency Services. He is already greatly missed by so many.

Jeremiah is survived by his father and mother, Robert J. and Melanie M. Pimpiano; brothers, Joseph (Nic) Miller, (niece and nephew Lillyana and Yjavan Miller), David J., Jacob T., Benjamin J., and Christopher S. Pimpiano and sister, Anna K. Pimpiano. Jeremiah is also survived by his grandfather, John Pimpiano; his grandmother, Claudia Becklund and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Becklund and his grandmother, Anna Pimpiano.

Services will be held at the Tonasket Fire Hall, 520 Western Ave., Tonasket, Washington on Saturday, July 29th at 11 a.m.

Jeremiah will be laid to rest in a private internment for family and close friends at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery outside of Tonasket following the service.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.