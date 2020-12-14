Jack Elrey VanBrunt (Brunt) was born January 31, 1931 in Ashland, Oregon and passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 with his loving wife, Mert, by his side.

After graduating from Omak High School, Jack went in the Air Force from 1950-54. While in the Air Force, he married Mary Barber and from this union they had three children; Julie, Karl, and Crystal. Later, they divorced and Jack married Patricia Kendrick and they had one child; Laura. In June of 1976, Jack married the love of his life, Mert, and they were married for 44 years.

Following his military career, Jack moved back to Okanogan County and started his truck driving career. He worked for several companies: Biles Coleman, Figenshaw Transportation, Grillo Trucking, Gallagher Logging, Will Logging, Jaws Logging, Johnson Logging, and Jones Logging. Jack enjoyed owning and driving his own Log Truck, known as Mer-Jac Logging. ‘Black Jack’ enjoyed each day in the woods and retired after many years of doing what he “loved.”

Jack enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, friends, his church family and telling stories at the coffee table.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Mert VanBrunt; daughter, Julie Worley (John) and five children; son, Karl and three children and daughter, Laura and one child. He also had step-children, to whom he loved as his own: daughter, Berta Gallagher and two children; son, Terry Nixon (Jackie) and three children; daughter, Barb Willis and two children; son, Bill Nixon (Judy) and two children; daughter, Diane Anderson (Rick) and two children; 33.5 great-grand-children and two great-great-grand-children.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Myrtle VanBrunt; daughter, Crystal; siblings, Jerry, Harold, Helen, Clyde (Dutch), BethAbra, Billy, Clifford (Red), Fay Apostol, Wallace (Stub) and Dell VanBrunt; his nephew, Art VanBrunt and nieces, Martha, Nicole and Marilee Apostol and Patsy VanBrunt.

The family would like to express their thanks for the exceptional care and love from all the staff at North Valley Extended Care.

There will be a memorial for Jack at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.