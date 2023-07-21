Ira Core

Ira D. Core passed away peacefully during his afternoon nap on June 26, 2023, as he wished. Ira turned 88 in April.

Ira (Junior) was well known for his life as a farmer and his skills as a carpenter. He built beautiful furniture which many in Oroville still own. He was a storyteller and no one was a stranger. He loved working in the orchards, especially during harvest time where he could mentor the younger generation.

Ira is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Kathryn Core, now living in Omak, Washington; his daughters, Connie Core Dubay (Mark) from Kailua Kona, Hawaii and Anita Cole (Ray), from Fairbanks, Alaska. He had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren he could brag about.