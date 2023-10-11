Ilene Ann Rayburn/Cox, born in Comstock, Michigan on December 10, 1933 to Ada and Leo Rayburn, went to be with Jesus on August 6, 2023.

Ilene is survived by her husband, Paul Cox and her two children, Steve Rogers and Melene Wright. Steve and his wife Eileen have two sons, Andrew and Darren Rogers. Andrew and his wife Kayla have two children, Ashlyn and Aria. Darren’s wife is Christa. Melene and her husband David have two children, Amy Sholtess and Joshua Wright. Amy Sholtess and her husband Bryan have, two children Samuel and Karli. Joshua Wright has two children, Jacob and Tessa. Paul’s sons are Paul and Jeremy Cox. Jeremy and his wife Loretta have four children, Samantha, Conner, Ali and Nicole.

Ilene’s gift to the world was her giving heart and generous spirit! She brought entrepreneurial creativity, insight and enthusiasm to every aspect of her life!

When she lived in Alaska, her adventurous spirit allowed her to start a juvenile delinquent boys ranch and also get her small plane pilot’s license!

When she moved to Newport, Oregon she showcased her entrepreneurial spirit by becoming top saleswoman at Whalers Resort, selling RV resort memberships!

Paul and Ilene were married on October 6th, 2000 and made a great team when they bought the Tradewind fishing vessel! Paul caught fish and froze them, while Ilene masterfully sold the salmon to five-star restaurants!

Eventually, they moved to Omak, Washington to take care of Paul’s mom. Finally, they bought land in Oroville, Washington and started Custom Cut Saw Milling!

Ilene had a personal relationship with Jesus and boldly shared her faith! Her church family at CrossRoads Meeting Place were very special to her!

In Loving Memory Until We See Her Again — I Corinthians 2:9

Ilene’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be after the church service Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the CrossRoads Meeting Place in Tonasket, Washington.