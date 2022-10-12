Gregg Scott

Gregg Bradley Scott, 56, of Tonasket, Washington, was unexpectedly taken from us on October 1, 2022. Although his passing was sudden, he made sure to enjoy the things that he was passionate about during his time here and he passed away doing what he loved. Gregg was born on May 22, 1966 to Fred and Emalie Scott in Brewster, Washington.

Gregg grew up in Tonasket and graduated in 1984. Gregg’s passions have always included his family, extended family, friends and in his younger years hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. Gregg was very proud to carry on his father’s logging business, Fred Scott Trucking, with his brother Clay. Where you saw one truck you could be sure to see the other a short time later, they were inseparable.

Gregg is survived by his partner, Destanie Daniel and her two girls, Jayden and Ryley; his daughters, Sasha and Shala Scott; his father, Fred Scott (Nell); brothers, Clay Scott and Lyle Scott (Mindy); sister, Marilee Nielsen (Troy); nieces and nephews, Shelby Dent (Eric and boys), Michael Scott, Sydney (Frank) Holfeltz, Treven (Daniela) Nielsen, Lucas Scott (Meri) and Lyndzi Scott, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.

He joins in heaven his loving mother, Emalie Scott; his grandparents, James and Edna Scott and Adolph ”Otto” and Frances Yusi.

Please join us in a Celebration of Gregg’s life on October 22nd at 1 p.m. at his brother Lyle Scott’s Shop, 19 Apple Meadow Dr, Tonasket, Washington.

Bergh’s Funeral Home and Scott Miller, long time friend, have been entrusted with his final arrangements.