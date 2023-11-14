Geral Langdon Cox

Geral L. Cox, age 89, peacefully passed away on October 13, 2023, at NVH in Tonasket. He was born in Muleshoe, Texas on February 17, 1934, the eldest of three sons born to Henry and Helen Cox.

Geral’s life was dedicated to being a cowboy at heart, yet education was also a top priority. Gerel graduated from Omak High School in 1952 and spent two years in the military as a paratrooper. He attended EWCE where he earned two master’s degrees.

He married Kay Baker and together they had three children, Lynn Deral, John and Karen.

Brewster was his first teaching job, then Riverside and later Ridgefield. Retiring after 30 years in education he moved to Tonasket for 29 more years of ranching.

Geral married Sharron (Sutton) Ray and they enjoyed 49 years together.

Geral was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Cox; brothers, Frank Coxx and Lynn Co and son, John Cox.

He is survived by wife, Sharron; son, Lynn Deral Cox; daughter, Karen Cashen; stepson, Tom Ray; several grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marian Cox and many nieces and nephews.