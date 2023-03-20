Frances “Fran” Sterling, beloved resident of Omak, Washington, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 at the age of 79.

Fran was born in 1943 as Eleanor Frances Marchand in Vernon, BC, Canada. She grew up in the Okanogan Valley with her parents George and Sophie Marchand and many sisters and brothers. Fran graduated from Oroville High School in 1961.

Fran was known for her outgoing personality and kind nature. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and cultivated many strong friendships throughout her life. Fran loved traveling with family and friends. She will be remembered for her contagious spirit and enthusiasm for life.

Frances is survived by her children, Kelly and Chris; her grandchildren, Tyler, Tayleigh, Ashon, Diya and Aman and many family members who loved her dearly.

Her family will be holding a memorial service later this year to honor and celebrate Fran’s life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched thr