Eleanor Maxine Taylor (nee Hanshew) passed away on February 4, 2024, in Homer, Alaska. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments. Eleanor was a beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend.

Additionally, she was an accomplished artist and pianist, who enjoyed lively discussions. She was a kind and compassionate woman, whose warm smile, feisty spirit and sense of humor brightened the lives of everyone she encountered. Eleanor’s faith in the Lord sustained her throughout her life.

Born on April 19, 1932, in Seward, Alaska, she was the daughter of Ual and Hortense Hanshew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Taylor. Eleanor is survived by her sister, Mary Pointer; nieces, Amber Corey and Laurie Finley; nephews, Randall Pointer, Mark Culross, Raymond Pointer and David Pointer; her great nieces, Jennifer Day, Jancee Corey, Andrea Corey and Willow Pointer; her great nephew, Nathanael Corey; her great-great niece, Olivia Day and her great-great nephew, Riley Day. She was preceded in death by her nephews, Steven Culross and James Pointer.

A private memorial service will be held in Eleanor’s honor, where her family and close friends will gather to celebrate her life and share cherished memories. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity of choice in her name.

Eleanor Maxine Taylor will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. Her legacy of love, kindness and compassion will continue to inspire and guide us. May she rest in eternal peace.