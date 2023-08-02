David L. Weller

David L. Weller, age 69, of Rock Island, Washington passed July 3, 2023 at his home. Dave was born January 17, 1954 to parents Charles and Rella Weller in Tonasket, Washington.

David grew up in Tonasket and graduated with the class of ’72. After high school, he went to school in Colorado to continue his knowledge and love of all things automotive. He married Sarah Watson in 1975 and later welcomed children Brandon and Brandi.

In 1981 he and his father partnered to form the company “Weller & Son.” The company continues today, although it has been restructured. Dave’s partnership continued until his divorce when he relocated to Rock Island where he spent the rest of his years.

While in Rock Island, he worked on a rock crusher for Central Washington Concrete. Dave loved his family and friends who were family, Nascar, cold drinks, a good time, Christmas, tattoos, his blue heelers, old fast cars, and loud, lifted and well-lit pickups. His love of automotive was woven into all aspects of his life; as evidenced by his dirty hands, grease-covered shirts, and the numerous cars, pickups, and “Rat Rods” he owned, built and sometimes crashed over the years.

David is survived by his father, Charles Weller; his children, Brandon Weller (Katie), Tonasket, and Brandi Harpe (Tracy), St. Maries, KS; a sister, Danette Weller, Tonasket and grandchildren, Westin, Bryant and RaeAnn Weller.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rella and his beloved dog, Tinker.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.