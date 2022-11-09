Daniel Brownlee

Daniel Andrew Brownlee, age 65, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with his wife by his side and family close by. He had battled Multiple Myeloma for over three years.

Dan was born in Omak, Washington on March 17, 1957 to parents Joan Wick and Andrew Brownlee. He spent his childhood years in Omak and Pateros where Dan spent time with his cousins fishing in the rivers and enjoying the great outdoors.

He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1975 and married the love of his life, Lorena Foster, on August 20th, 1976, spending 46 years together. Dan and Lorena moved to East Wenatchee with their two children where Dan worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 20 years as a wildland firefighter and served on the Entiat Hotshot Crew. Afterward, he transitioned to Landscape Maintenance and ran his own business, Columbia Yard Service, for 20 years. In 2016, Dan and Lorena moved back to their hometown of Tonasket to be closer to Lorena’s family and enjoy a country lifestyle, raising chickens and cultivating a massive garden.

In his free time, he was devoted to his children and coached multiple years of soccer, basketball and baseball, providing the life lessons of hard work and perseverance. He was an avid hunter and loved telling the story of every elk and buck he got. He was just as happy when others got their deer as well. Dan loved fishing and golfing. Dan was a handy man and taught himself how to fix most everything, always tinkering around until he figured something out. Dan had a great interest in his family history and genealogy. He loved to share those family stories to pass on the history to future generations.

In more recent years, Dan was called to Jesus and was baptized in the Tonasket Free Methodist Church, one of the best days of his life. He enjoyed studying the bible and attending service on Sunday.

Dan is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Lorena; son, Mark Brownlee (Georgie); daughter, Stacey Conley (Cody) and five grandchildren, Ava, Cooper, Creighton, Aiden and Channing; also survived by his mother and sisters, Patty Thompson and Robin Brownlee.

Dan’s life will be celebrated at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church on Saturday, November 12th at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by pastor Ron Wise. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tonasket Free Methodist Church; 1 Stanton Loop Rd./Po Box 569, Tonasket, WA 98855.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.