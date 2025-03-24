It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Lorraine Cook Jones, who left us on March 6, 2025, at the age of 92. Betty was born on August 19, 1932, in Oroville, Washington, to Ernest and Elma (Buckmiller) Jones. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend.

As the middle child in a lively family of six, Betty often brought joy and laughter to those around her. She shared her life with two older sisters — Margaret Mamnel, Eileen Coty and Pauline Woodward — and a younger brother, Ernie Jones, along with a younger sister, Linda Hayward. Betty’s playful spirit and delightful sense of humor were infectious, making her a source of joy for everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Betty dedicated her life to her family and her two children, Bonnie and Raymond, were the center of her world. She was a loving mother who made everyone laugh with her witty jokes and who always knew how to create a warm and welcoming home filled with the aroma of her delicious baking. Her love for animals was also well known, reflecting her nurturing spirit.

She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, kindness and cherished memories that will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her son, Raymond Cook and his wife, Barb; and daughter, Bonnie Kojetin and her husband, Stanley; as well as two grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Elma Jones.

You will forever remain in our hearts, Betty.