Dedicated mother, devoted wife, beloved daughter and friend to all; Annette Fay Farver, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 18th, 2022.

Annette was born October 15th, 1965 in Tonasket, Washington to Bob and Donna McKinney. She attended school in the town of Tonasket where she enjoyed cheerleading and taking trips with her friends and family.

She married David Farver on June 16th, 1984. Together they share two boys, Nicholas David Farver and Tyler Rod Farver. They enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, NASCAR and camping regularly with good friends and family.

Annette fiercely loved her family, friends and animals alike. She had an uncanny ability to make anyone feel welcome. Annette was known for her heart of gold and was always giving by nature. She always had a smile to offer a stranger.

Annette worked at Hedlund Chevrolet for 20 years, before opening Superior Auto Parts with her husband Dave Farver, where she worked for the past 20 years. Annette always supported others in her community and sponsored many youth sports and town activities.

Annette is survived by her mother, Donna Hedlund; husband, David; her two sons and their wives, Nick and Isabel Farver and Tyler and Ally Farver; her two grandchildren, Landon and Lauren Farver and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was greeted at death by Bob McKinney (father), Duane McKinney (brother) and Leonard Hedlund (step-father).

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 12 noon at the Tonasket Eagles with a luncheon to follow.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.