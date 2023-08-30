Anne ‘Annie’ Franziska Ringwood

Anne “Annie” Franziska Ringwood, age 61, died in Seattle, Washington on August 15, 2023 due to complications of multiple health problems.

Anne was born to Ed and Beulah Ringwood on March 29, 1962 in Tonasket, Washington where she joined her brother, Mike. Annie spent much of her childhood on Driscoll Island where her family had a cattle ranch. When she was 16, Annie had completed all of her high school credits early in Tonasket, but was not allowed to graduate. Ever the independent trailblazer, Annie chose to get her GED and moved to Spokane, Washington to further her education and experience life in a larger city. After living in Spokane for five years, she returned to Tonasket and continued to make the Okanogan Valley her home for many years.

Annie’s daughter, Segornae, was born in 1984, followed by her son, Morgan, in 1990. She married Gary DeVon in 1994.

Annie had a passion for learning throughout her life. She attended Wenatchee Valley College-North in Omak, where she led the Student Senate and was elected President of the Associated Student Body in addition to earning a transfer degree. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the Heritage College-Omak Campus. During this time, she also volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children and at the Okanogan County Dispute Resolution Center.

Annie owned a used book and consignment clothing store called Annie’s Classic Covers in Oroville and later sold advertising for the Gazette-Tribune. In addition, she served as the president of the Oroville Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, Annie once again blazed her own trail, running as a Democrat for Okanogan County Commissioner when many of the political positions in the area were held by those who were both male and Republican. Although she lost the election by a small margin, Annie had the support of her family and friends and was proud to have run a clean campaign.

Annie was a voracious reader, often finishing a novel in a day. She enjoyed cooking and her favorite dishes to prepare were Linguine and Clam Sauce, Caesar Salad and Chocolate Mousse. Annie’s favorite things included the ocean (especially the Oregon Coast), silk shirts, linen pants, and butter on her steak. Annie loved to shop at thrift stores as she was a master at finding hidden treasures for bargain prices.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Beulah and her brother, Mike Ringwood.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Segornae Douglas and granddaughter, Erin Douglas of Mount Vernon, Washington; son, Morgan McClun of Astoria, Oregon, as well as her longtime friend, John Bretz.

In the last years of Annie’s life, she fulfilled a long-time dream to move to the Seattle area. This was made possible by the on-going support she received when living in a residence through Compass Housing Alliance, an affiliate of Lutheran Community Services Northwest. If desired, donations may be made in her memory by contacting Compass Housing Alliance at 206-474-1000.

No services are planned. Annie’s family will gather privately to scatter her ashes at a later date.