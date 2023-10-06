Tonasket Planning Commission Public Workshop, Oct. 17

TONASKET – The City of Tonasket Planning Commission will be holding a Public Workshop on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in Tonasket City Hall in order to update the public on possible amendments to the zoning code the commission could pursue in 2024 regarding regulations for mobile vendors and nightly rentals. They will also review of regulations pertaining to keeping of livestock in the city.

There are current examples of how these issues are either not addressed in the code, existing regulations deemed inadequate or related to the keeping of livestock and how existing regulations may be overly restrictive to owners of larger parcels at the outside edge of the corporate limits.

The commission also plans on getting back to work on an update to the City of Tonasket Comprehensive Plan, the document that provides the vision, goals and policies that form the basis of all land use regulations.

The commission will use the input from the Workshop to generate a recommendation to the city council on what the Commission should focus on in its 2024 work plan.

The Workshop will also feature the opportunity for citizens to ask questions as well as provide comments on issues with current land use regulations and the Comprehensive Plan. Links to the Zoning Code and existing Comprehensive Plan can be found on the city’s website: https://www.tonasketwa.gov/

Any questions can be directed to Kurt Danison, Planner at 509-322-4037.