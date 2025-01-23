Tigers wrestling hosts their first Girls Apple Pie Wrestling Tourney

TONASKET – The Tonasket Tigers held the first-ever girl’s Apple Pie Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18 with 12 teams from near and far attending the tournament.

It was a tough day of wrestling that ended with the Tigers coming out on top. The team shared the trophy and a giant apple pie for winning the tournament.

Team scores were Tonasket girls in first place with 110.5; second place, Okanogan with 98; third place, Omak 83.5; fourth place, Liberty Bell, 53.5; Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 45; Republic/Curlew, 43, Lake Roosevelt, 31; Darlington, 20; Reardan, 18; Cascade, 17; Brewster, 15; Kettle Falls, 4.0.

Individual placings for the Tonasket girls were Dixie Williams and Izzy Cruz, in first place; Emily Shiles, Khloe Denison and Kerrington Johansen, in second place; Angi Morales, Carmen Pacheco and Natalie Brownlee, in third place; Abby Zarazua, Carly Clark and Rylenn Summers, in fourth place.

The coaches and team would like to thank everyone who helped with the tournament to make it a huge success. “We look forward to next year’s tournament with more teams added already.”