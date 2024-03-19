THS Knowledge Bowl team heading to state competition

The Tonasket High School Knowledge Bowl team has qualified for the state competition on March 23 in Wenatchee.

“After an outstanding season, our young team will be representing North Central Washington in the 2B School division,” said coach Susan McCue.

Knowledge Bowl is an academic competition in which a team of four members answers a variety of questions designed to encourage analytical thinking. The questions range on everything from (but not limited to) current and pop culture, advanced sciences, mathematics, history, chemistry, astrophysics, philosophy and art.

This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy because our team consists of two freshmen and three Juniors. A typical team has six members so two people can sub in and out as the competition is very intense. So, competing with one man down and all underclassmen speaks to the brilliance of these young people. Congratulations to Kai Duarte (captain), Laurence Schell, Ray Rodriguez, Ash Lacey and Xen Fardys.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to work with these fine brain athletes. Go Tigers!,” said their coach.

The competition will be held at Wenatchee High School on March 23 and will begin at 8 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

“Our team would like to thank our administrators, athletic department, school boosters and the teachers and families that have nurtured this program. A special shout out to Norma Ramos who has been a special support person. We could not have done it without all of you all,” said McCue.