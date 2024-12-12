Sen. Shelly Short re-elected floor leader for the Senate Republican Caucus

Sen. Shelly Short, (7th Dist.) has been re-elected as floor leader for the state Senate Republican Caucus.

OLYMPIA – Sen. Shelly Short, (7th District) has been re-elected as floor leader for the Senate Republican Caucus, a key leadership position in the Washington State Senate.

As floor leader, Short is a “team captain” during floor sessions, a crucial parliamentary role for the Senate Republican Caucus. Short helps coordinate Senate debate, makes motions for her caucus on the Senate floor, acts as caucus spokesperson on matters of Senate process, and helps keep the business of the Senate flowing in a smooth and efficient manner. The position makes her a key player in the structured conflicts that play out daily in the Washington State Senate, on the floor and offstage.

Short has served in the floor leader role since the 2019 legislative session. She was re-elected during an organizational meeting as lawmakers prepare for their 2025 legislative session,

“I am honored that my colleagues have chosen me again to lead them on the floor,” Short said. “It’s a great responsibility. As floor leader, you need to constantly monitor the action in the Senate, and you can’t let anything slip.”

Short represents the 7th Legislative District, the largest district in the state by area, encompassing Ferry County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County, and parts of Chelan, Douglas and Spokane Counties.

Others elected and re-elected to Senate Republican leadership positions Tuesday were Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia; Caucus Chair Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake; Whip Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Wooley; Deputy Leader Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton; Deputy Caucus Chair Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor; Deputy Floor Leader Nikki Torres, R-Pasco; and Deputy Whip Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg.