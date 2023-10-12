Second half property taxes are due at the end of month

OKANOGAN – Pam Johnson, Okanogan County Treasurer, would like to remind all taxpayers that the second half property taxes and irrigation assessments for this year are due and must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Interest will start accruing on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at one percent per month.

Those who have 2021 year or older in property taxes or irrigation assessments owing could be subject to Tax Foreclosure, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 509-422-7180 for more information.

Those mailing their taxes or assessments payments should send payment to: Okanogan County Treasurer, PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.

If paying by credit card or debit card, go to www.okanogancounty.org/government/treasurer or call 1-877-737-4772. For customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 2. Using a credit card or debit card, a processing fee by a third-party vendor will apply.

The Treasurer’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, 2023, for your convenience.