Public Use Restrictions lifted on BLM lands in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE – On Thursday Sept. 7 most public use fire and shooting restrictions was lifted on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in these eastern Washington counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.

Fire managers encourage the public to continue to be cautious with fire and to heed the annual fire prevention order that remains in effect for BLM-managed lands in Washington through the end of October. The annual order is issued to help minimize actions that can cause wildfires. Through the annual order, the following actions continue to be prohibited on public lands:

Discharging or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices.

Discharging or using combustible or explosive composition or chemical devices, including but not limited to exploding targets.

Discharging or using tracer, explosive, steel component (core or jacket), or incendiary ammunition.

Releasing or causing to be released any sky lanterns, airborne paper lanterns, aerial luminaries, and/or fire balloons.

Shooting at any metallic object, including but not limited to using metal targets for target shooting.

For up-to-date information regarding active fires, fire prevention tips and public use restrictions, please visit: https://on.doi.gov/3XBXSRt.