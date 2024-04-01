Property taxes and irrigation assessments due by end of month

Property taxes and irrigation assessments this year are due by Tuesday, April 30.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Treasurer Pam Johnson is reminding taxpayers that the first half or full 2024 property taxes and irrigation assessments this year are due and must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 30.

If not received by then, interest will start accruing on Wednesday, May 1 at one ercent per month.

“If you have 2021 year or older in property taxes or irrigation assessments owing you could be subject to Tax Foreclosure, please contact the Treasurer’s Office 509-422-7180 for more information,” said Johnson in a recent news release.

Those mailing their taxes or assessments, should send their payment to: Okanogan County Treasurer, PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.

If paying by credit card or debit card, go to the Okanogan County Treasurer’s website at www.okanogancounty.org/government/treasurer and click on Property Tax or call 1-877-737-4772. For customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 2.

Using credit card or debit card a processing fee by third party vendor will apply.

“The Treasurer’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting April 22 through April 30, for your convenience. Thank you,” said Johnson.